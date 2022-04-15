- Crew no longer grab too much ammo for large weapons and then throw it away.
- Made sure that AI researches the technology it needs to upgrade its ship designs.
- The game now preloads all music tracks at startup to run more smoothly afterwards.
- Move-to command no longer has red outline when telling ship to move to the top of the combat area.
- Module restriction beams now flip correctly.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 15 April 2022
Version 1.0.23.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
- Loading history…
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update