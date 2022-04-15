 Skip to content

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 15 April 2022

Version 1.0.23.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Crew no longer grab too much ammo for large weapons and then throw it away.
  • Made sure that AI researches the technology it needs to upgrade its ship designs.
  • The game now preloads all music tracks at startup to run more smoothly afterwards.
  • Move-to command no longer has red outline when telling ship to move to the top of the combat area.
  • Module restriction beams now flip correctly.

