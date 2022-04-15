Patch 1.0.08 Released: New Achievements, Model Updates and more!

Fellow swashbucklers,
We’ve released a minor update which adds new achievements, new model details and more bug fixes! Here’s the full list of changes:
Buccaneers! Version 1.0.08
Changes
- Added achievements for conquering the entire map as each faction. If you have a save in which you have already done this, loading that save will unlock the achievement for your faction.
- If you go beyond the map boundaries or get stuck in an island in open world sailing and return to your cabin, your ship’s position will now be moved to the nearest point on the map. This prevents World Map travel from breaking.
- Added new rigging details to the Two-Decker and Three-Decker.
- Replaced the “Rogue” faction flag with a new design to make it more unique.
- Crew starvation rate now gets reset when docking at any town, so you no longer lose your entire crew after one day if you set sail with no rations.
Fixes
- Fixed the merchant UI not showing correctly in Saint John’s and Bridgetown.
- Fixed missing/outdated Russian translations for some player abilities.
- Fixed the sabotage option not working correctly after bribing tavern keepers in enemy towns.
- Fixed ship notoriety not showing more than three stars in the Fleet Status menu.
Happy pirating! 🏴☠️
