 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

PixARK update for 15 April 2022

PixARK 1.157 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8565240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments:

  1. Unable Pixblocks show the stats of the creatures inside.

Changed files in this update

Project Pix Content Depot 593601
  • Loading history…
PixARK-Skyward (883840) 个 Depot Depot 883840
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.