Dwarves of the Earth

Version 0.3.14 brings a new dungeon type and a new set of monsters!
Getting closer and closer to adding the majority of foes you'll encounter. This update adds earth caves and some new monsters, as well as some minor fixes. There's still Light and Air monsters to round out before the 0.3.x series of updates is completed, but I'm happy with the progress so far and the momentum I've been able to maintain in 2022.
- Earth cave added with new creatures of the Earth!
- Dwarf
- Dwarven Warrior
- Dwarven Berserker
- Dwarven Lord
- Poison Cloud creature
- Elemental dungeons now have visible active/inactive states
- Fix crystal cave ceiling spike trap height
- Fix cases where traps and clutter would overlap
- Fix where dying from a status effect would still allow skill selection
Changed files in this update