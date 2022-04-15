EA v0.47 update notes

The EA v0.47 update is an update focused on trading. 1 new building, 1 new ship has been added to the game. Apart from that, improvements have been made regarding the mouse cursor.
New buildings
- Trading dock: Trading dock allows trading ships to arrive at regular intervals. Unlike the villager's ship, incoming ships have the possibility of spawning any resource. It is also 15% cheaper when purchasing resources. With this building, resource trading can be automated.
Bug fixes and improvements
- Mouse cursor: Fixed the cursor being small on high resolution screens. In addition, the color tone of the dark cursor has been changed to be more visible.
- Invisible ship bug: Fixed the bug where the ship waiting on the dock would become invisible when the game was loaded.
Changed files in this update