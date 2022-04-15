 Skip to content

New Home: Medieval Village update for 15 April 2022

EA v0.47 update notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The EA v0.47 update is an update focused on trading. 1 new building, 1 new ship has been added to the game. Apart from that, improvements have been made regarding the mouse cursor.

New buildings

  • Trading dock: Trading dock allows trading ships to arrive at regular intervals. Unlike the villager's ship, incoming ships have the possibility of spawning any resource. It is also 15% cheaper when purchasing resources. With this building, resource trading can be automated.

Bug fixes and improvements

  • Mouse cursor: Fixed the cursor being small on high resolution screens. In addition, the color tone of the dark cursor has been changed to be more visible.
  • Invisible ship bug: Fixed the bug where the ship waiting on the dock would become invisible when the game was loaded.

