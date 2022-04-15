A server selection feature has been added to address a problem that makes it difficult to perform matching.
Please make sure to set the same server when playing with people you know.
To address an issue that prevented voice chat during game play, a window will now prompt you to reconnect if your microphone is malfunctioning.
Some bugs have been fixed.
MYSPERYENCE update for 15 April 2022
April 15, 2022 Update
A server selection feature has been added to address a problem that makes it difficult to perform matching.
Changed files in this update