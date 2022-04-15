0.3.0 Enemy drops & new Astral Gates

Like with any other update I hope everything new works as intended... and I did not mess up anything. If I did please do tell me in the discord and I'll fix it as soon as possible. I do try to test everything as much as possible but something might always slip through.
Anyway in this update there is some fun new content! 5 new Astral Gates in the Mechanical Fort, Screw King re-worked and probably the coolest addition is the Enemy Drops! Check the video for detailed info and also on what's coming next!
Change Log
Item drops from enemies
5 New astral gates (Mechanical Fort)
New SFX
Screw King re-work AGAIN
Color Caverns cave pattern will be less.. tiley
Spin Slash won't work on regular mushmovers
You can't crouch on spikes
You won't take damage from spikes if your downward slash is overlapping spikes (small change)
Fixed a Mindshroom
Fixed the orange ball not working on that one blue door
Some changes to cogs in Mechanical Fort
Fixed a bug where you could get stuck on Cogs/Gates if you got upwards velocity from like a Mushmover Spell boost
Possible fix for the Practice Room out of bounds bug
Fixed the CRT2 setting being funky in Settings
Improved Wall clingers projectile shooting (preventing some bugs)
Fixed Mushmovers being a bit broken on Easy difficulty
Some changes to teal mushmovers, some platforming challenges has been adjusted because of that
Backgrounds in Astral Areas improved
Changes in the Boost Projectile physics when casting the spell
Tweaks to the Bouncy Ball physics
Fixed the bug where Spike Shield gets triggered on the Spike Platforms in Gold Mines
Fixed the lights created from Bouncy Balls
Re-worked how the saveslots in the Main Menu read saved data
Fixed where Mushmover Spell goes destroyed by Cogs
Level design changes
Improved the Wheel enemies and cog detection
New Projectile shield graphics
Astral Gates doors will not turn green on the top inside Astral Gates
One of the relics removed and replaced by a ladybug (In Acid Dungeon)
