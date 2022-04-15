0.3.0 Enemy drops & new Astral Gates

Like with any other update I hope everything new works as intended... and I did not mess up anything. If I did please do tell me in the discord and I'll fix it as soon as possible. I do try to test everything as much as possible but something might always slip through.

Anyway in this update there is some fun new content! 5 new Astral Gates in the Mechanical Fort, Screw King re-worked and probably the coolest addition is the Enemy Drops! Check the video for detailed info and also on what's coming next!

Change Log

Item drops from enemies

5 New astral gates (Mechanical Fort)

New SFX

Screw King re-work AGAIN

Color Caverns cave pattern will be less.. tiley

Spin Slash won't work on regular mushmovers

You can't crouch on spikes

You won't take damage from spikes if your downward slash is overlapping spikes (small change)

Fixed a Mindshroom

Fixed the orange ball not working on that one blue door

Some changes to cogs in Mechanical Fort

Fixed a bug where you could get stuck on Cogs/Gates if you got upwards velocity from like a Mushmover Spell boost

Possible fix for the Practice Room out of bounds bug

Fixed the CRT2 setting being funky in Settings

Improved Wall clingers projectile shooting (preventing some bugs)

Fixed Mushmovers being a bit broken on Easy difficulty

Some changes to teal mushmovers, some platforming challenges has been adjusted because of that

Backgrounds in Astral Areas improved

Changes in the Boost Projectile physics when casting the spell

Tweaks to the Bouncy Ball physics

Fixed the bug where Spike Shield gets triggered on the Spike Platforms in Gold Mines

Fixed the lights created from Bouncy Balls

Re-worked how the saveslots in the Main Menu read saved data

Fixed where Mushmover Spell goes destroyed by Cogs

Level design changes

Improved the Wheel enemies and cog detection

New Projectile shield graphics

Astral Gates doors will not turn green on the top inside Astral Gates

One of the relics removed and replaced by a ladybug (In Acid Dungeon)