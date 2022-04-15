 Skip to content

Heliotropism update for 15 April 2022

Update 1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Teams Thoughts

As per usual, Verde is posting the detailed patch notes at the community hub.

Additions

Collection

  • Here you can find the complete list of all the mutations you encountered during your runs
  • It also includes a number of how many times you collected each of them
  • Mutations in store that are not in your collection will have a faint blue glow around them

New Steam Achievements

  • 22 Steam Achievements were added to better reflect your progress within the game
  • We plan on removing some of the old achievements that became redundant with this change, but that will wait until the next update

New Mutations

  • Added 7 new mutations for a total of 90

