Update 1.3

As per usual, Verde is posting the detailed patch notes at the community hub.
Additions
Collection
- Here you can find the complete list of all the mutations you encountered during your runs
- It also includes a number of how many times you collected each of them
- Mutations in store that are not in your collection will have a faint blue glow around them
New Steam Achievements
- 22 Steam Achievements were added to better reflect your progress within the game
- We plan on removing some of the old achievements that became redundant with this change, but that will wait until the next update
New Mutations
- Added 7 new mutations for a total of 90
