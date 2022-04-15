 Skip to content

Paths & Danger update for 15 April 2022

#7 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8565063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

New stuff just arrived. Hope you enjoy it!
Check it out!

[Added]

  • Add intro storyline cinematics
  • Added new options: Show Grids, Main Mouse Button (left or right)
  • Added missing actions and effects of all amulet items
  • Added missing positive traits, effects, and actions
  • Added missing negative traits, effects, and actions
  • Added more conditions and diseases that could affect your characters
  • Added broken spirit effect on characters
  • Added Main Theme for menu
  • Added other new sounds for many situations
  • Mouse to move the camera on borders like an RTS
  • Items on ground floating animation
  • Added animation fx effects for Inn, Library, Blacksmith, and Temple on town
  • Added traits information on the character for hire at the Inn
  • Added more information about different difficulty settings
  • Added conditions status effect info outside the characters' stats panel f
  • Added animation speed for player characters while in battle (now it works the same way as the speed up the enemy turn)

[Fixed/Improved/Balanced]

  • Balanced different difficulties settings
  • Refresh inventory if open when picking an item on the ground
  • Upon placing a character on a temple slot for treatment or blessing, auto-selects the character
  • Fixed door sounds on selecting town options, open-door sound when opens, close-door sound when closes, instead of both at the same time
  • Improved transitions between scenes
  • Added weeds tumbling effect to Badlands area
  • Added a small informative panel to Catacombs
  • Improved Fire & Ice Wizard staff sprites
  • Balance all player characters starting stats
  • Alternative mouse button to the main mouse button selected will deselect any selectability(RMB or LMB to deselect ability)
  • Flowers will spawn whenever a shrine spawns
  • Chance for a trader to sell flowers
  • Improved trader items to sell according to the current state of the game
  • Fixed bug causing not able to unequip gem if inventory was empty and not the gem sack
  • Balanced Fire Wizard spell abilities
  • Balanced Ice Wizard spell abilities
  • Balanced Paladin abilities
  • Balanced Half-Vamp abilities
  • Balanced Rogue abilities
  • Fix gives opposite traits that negate a feature's positive or negative effect. For example, one can't be Disloyal if one has the positive attribute of Loyal.
  • Fixed Ice Wizard ability 4 bug causing the game to get stuck

It is advisable to start a new game to make a new save file to overwrite previous ones. Old save files might encounter trouble loading. If not, well, good.

Stay safe!

Changed files in this update

