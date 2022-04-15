Greetings!
New stuff just arrived. Hope you enjoy it!
Check it out!
[Added]
- Add intro storyline cinematics
- Added new options: Show Grids, Main Mouse Button (left or right)
- Added missing actions and effects of all amulet items
- Added missing positive traits, effects, and actions
- Added missing negative traits, effects, and actions
- Added more conditions and diseases that could affect your characters
- Added broken spirit effect on characters
- Added Main Theme for menu
- Added other new sounds for many situations
- Mouse to move the camera on borders like an RTS
- Items on ground floating animation
- Added animation fx effects for Inn, Library, Blacksmith, and Temple on town
- Added traits information on the character for hire at the Inn
- Added more information about different difficulty settings
- Added conditions status effect info outside the characters' stats panel f
- Added animation speed for player characters while in battle (now it works the same way as the speed up the enemy turn)
[Fixed/Improved/Balanced]
- Balanced different difficulties settings
- Refresh inventory if open when picking an item on the ground
- Upon placing a character on a temple slot for treatment or blessing, auto-selects the character
- Fixed door sounds on selecting town options, open-door sound when opens, close-door sound when closes, instead of both at the same time
- Improved transitions between scenes
- Added weeds tumbling effect to Badlands area
- Added a small informative panel to Catacombs
- Improved Fire & Ice Wizard staff sprites
- Balance all player characters starting stats
- Alternative mouse button to the main mouse button selected will deselect any selectability(RMB or LMB to deselect ability)
- Flowers will spawn whenever a shrine spawns
- Chance for a trader to sell flowers
- Improved trader items to sell according to the current state of the game
- Fixed bug causing not able to unequip gem if inventory was empty and not the gem sack
- Balanced Fire Wizard spell abilities
- Balanced Ice Wizard spell abilities
- Balanced Paladin abilities
- Balanced Half-Vamp abilities
- Balanced Rogue abilities
- Fix gives opposite traits that negate a feature's positive or negative effect. For example, one can't be Disloyal if one has the positive attribute of Loyal.
- Fixed Ice Wizard ability 4 bug causing the game to get stuck
It is advisable to start a new game to make a new save file to overwrite previous ones. Old save files might encounter trouble loading. If not, well, good.
Stay safe!
