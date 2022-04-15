Oblivity Update v1.18 // Feature Update

Developer Note
Hello Oblivity community,
This update focuses on improving the crosshair editor and clearing up some of the confusing UI. Most of the new features were requested by the community on our official Discord server. So feel free to join and help us to improve Oblivity!
Cheers Poly Games
Change Logs
New Features
Crosshair
-
The Crosshair Painter is a new way create crosshairs. It allows you to paint the pixels of your crosshair inside Oblivity. You can adjust the opacity of the crosshair painter overlay on the crosshair widget. The painted image gets saved as png, so you can use it in other games, too. The crosshair painter UI will be reworked in the future.
-
1px crosshairs should now be aligned correctly
-
Added titles to the Crosshair widget
-
increased the size of Crosshair widget
-
the crosshair-preview will stay the same size on mouse hover
Favorites
- You can favorite scenarios by clicking on the start next to ther rating
- all your marked scenarios are displayed in the new Trainer tab called: Favorites
Sensitivity Finder UI
- your primary sensitivity calculation playlist can be accesed via the new Sensitivity Finder tab named after your selected game
- we reworked the sensitivity profile widget and adjusted how the progress gets calculated.
Sensitivity progress system
To finish a profile you need
- a certain amount of total runs
- a certain amount of finished days (we lowered the values to finish a day)
the new progress values (we will probably adjust those)
- fast: 1 day | 120 run per day | 120 total runs
- medium: 3 days | 50 run per day | 225 total runs
- accurate: 4 days | 50 runs per day | 325 total runs
- hardcore: 7 days | 75 runs per day | 630 total runs
Map editor
New properties for walls
- use custom material
- Material color, roughness (smoothness) and metallic
- switch target direction on collision
added new Light3D to the pool
- you can adjust range, intensity, color and shadows (to see shadows activate them in your graphics settings)
Small changes and Features
- reorganized the settings menu with more titles
- added new color pickers
- target lights now interact with the floor
- added revert to default settings button
- added scenario preview to the playlist editor (click on a scenario and you see some gameplay of it)
- adjusted some info (i) icons
Performance
- end-screen problem fixed that triggered some performance stutters
- improved UI widget performance
Bug fixes
- fixed some search bugs with playlists
- fixed a leaderboard upload bug for scenarios with 0 entries
- fixed an issue with bouncing targets
- fixed a target speed bug
- fixed weird audio bugs
Changed files in this update