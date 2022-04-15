10.0.6 - Minor Patch

This release contains the following updates and bug fixes:
- Number of outs display added above the teams in the linescore.
- Added yellow border around icons on the field that show outs and defensive positioning (e.g., holding the runners). This makes the icons more noticeable.
- Added a new game play speed called Lightning. This is a very fast speed, and even faster if dice rolls are not displayed. If you set your play speed to Lightning, sound will be disabled and outcome highlighting will not be shown. Sound and outcome highlighting will be available on all other game speeds. Also increased the speed a little bit for other speed settings.
- Added career L/R splits and career postseason stats (yearly and total) to the player popup.
- Fixed an issue with scrollbars being drawn on top of popups and dialogs.
- Fixed a display issue with the About Box when base font is set to a large value.
- Updated the 1979 library to correct an issue with the TEX park layout.
- Fixed typos in some play by play calls.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented contact sounds from playing.
Changed files in this update