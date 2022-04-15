Update 0.3

The main new features in this update:
- Following many missing persons. The map of the city has changed. It is smaller and it will be easier to find your way around.
- The performance has been improved.
- Two new zombies have been added. Karen, a crazy old lady and Bob, a butcher. Bob is a boss who will only be on this map. He is accompanied by two friends, Zack and Leo.
- Destroyed crates disappear properly after a while.
- Also, the loot is no longer thrown in the air.
- A new map has been added, Farmhouse, located in the countryside and in the middle of corn fields.
- Unlike the first map where the loot falls from the sky, here it will already be present. So you will have to search for it.
- It is possible to repair the doors of the houses by going to one of the 3 shed on the map.
- The sound design has also been reworked.
- The best wave reached is now displayed when selecting the map.
