 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Wandering Meatbags update for 15 April 2022

Update 0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8564988 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main new features in this update:

  • Following many missing persons. The map of the city has changed. It is smaller and it will be easier to find your way around.
  • The performance has been improved.
  • Two new zombies have been added. Karen, a crazy old lady and Bob, a butcher. Bob is a boss who will only be on this map. He is accompanied by two friends, Zack and Leo.
  • Destroyed crates disappear properly after a while.
  • Also, the loot is no longer thrown in the air.
  • A new map has been added, Farmhouse, located in the countryside and in the middle of corn fields.
  • Unlike the first map where the loot falls from the sky, here it will already be present. So you will have to search for it.
  • It is possible to repair the doors of the houses by going to one of the 3 shed on the map.
  • The sound design has also been reworked.
  • The best wave reached is now displayed when selecting the map.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.