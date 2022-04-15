 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Longvinter update for 15 April 2022

Player turrets reverted back to original

Share · View all patches · Build 8564816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The turret change was still too drastic and we will be reverting that for now to original that player turrets shoot everyone near them

Changed files in this update

Longvinter Content Depot 1635451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.