Friday Progress Report 254

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The rewrite is finally done, some things are still wonky, but should be playable. Keep in mind that a new game is required to play since the database structure has been changed.

To play the alpha use the password “alphabranch1”

Keep in mind this version is not stable and further updates might break your save.

This version has the new building pieces, but the other building system upgrades are not done yet since we have been busy with the database rewrite.

We are also working on a new feature, Gathering will be a placeholder until proper exploration and extraction is implemented (which may take more than a year), this will allow players to spend energy and time to gain resources instead of having to use the shop for everything.

There will be a wooden cart outside the town that gives the forage prompt for foraging seeds, ingredients and wood and the mine door will give the prompt for clay, metal and stone.