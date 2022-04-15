 Skip to content

Forsake update for 15 April 2022

V0.2.3 - A lot of improvements and debug

Dear Forsake players,

A new update is coming today to weekly improve the early access of Forsake!
We've got your feedback and advice on our discord: https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp
Thank you again for participating so actively in the creation of the best horrific experience!

UI

  • Improve UI visuals
  • Better loot list, no more duplicate
  • Avatars and skins of players are displayed properly
  • Add equipments sprite of players in main menu
  • Add Stamina and Health bars on UI (and fix max health)

WEAPONS

  • Add Flare Gun (equipped at start), it can launch a projectile which kill the monsters
  • Light stick can now be pickable (with 5 max)
  • Can't buy infinitely anymore when no more money
  • No more wall and run that block shooting
  • Tweak amount of ammo available

ENNEMIES

  • Doctor dissolved when dying
  • Tweak type of enemy by level
  • Tweak enemies (detection, damage, spawn time, stun)
  • New sound for screamer

SETTINGS

  • Fix multiple bugs in settings
  • Volume, sensitivity, invert look are now correctly applied
  • Add 30 fps cap option

OUTLINE

  • Outline on trigger objects, buttons, knocked out players, padlocks, notebooks (and keys / loots like before)
  • Fix outline in front of certains objects

OTHERS FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

  • Tweak some lights and shadows for visual and optimization purpose
  • Easier to take loot, with bigger hitbox, and fix loot spawner
  • Doors open directly after unlock, and faster opening
  • No more lockpad in school gym (and no more lockers notebook)
  • Fix angle rotation of a secret door
  • Fix crouch detection
  • Hide zone in the leaving area, to be invisible by the AI (if not spotted before)
  • Improve sounds
  • Improve and fix some level design and hitboxes
  • Tweak price loot
