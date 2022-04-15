V0.2.3 - A lot of improvements and debug
Dear Forsake players,
A new update is coming today to weekly improve the early access of Forsake!
We've got your feedback and advice on our discord: https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp
Thank you again for participating so actively in the creation of the best horrific experience!
UI
- Improve UI visuals
- Better loot list, no more duplicate
- Avatars and skins of players are displayed properly
- Add equipments sprite of players in main menu
- Add Stamina and Health bars on UI (and fix max health)
WEAPONS
- Add Flare Gun (equipped at start), it can launch a projectile which kill the monsters
- Light stick can now be pickable (with 5 max)
- Can't buy infinitely anymore when no more money
- No more wall and run that block shooting
- Tweak amount of ammo available
ENNEMIES
- Doctor dissolved when dying
- Tweak type of enemy by level
- Tweak enemies (detection, damage, spawn time, stun)
- New sound for screamer
SETTINGS
- Fix multiple bugs in settings
- Volume, sensitivity, invert look are now correctly applied
- Add 30 fps cap option
OUTLINE
- Outline on trigger objects, buttons, knocked out players, padlocks, notebooks (and keys / loots like before)
- Fix outline in front of certains objects
OTHERS FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS
- Tweak some lights and shadows for visual and optimization purpose
- Easier to take loot, with bigger hitbox, and fix loot spawner
- Doors open directly after unlock, and faster opening
- No more lockpad in school gym (and no more lockers notebook)
- Fix angle rotation of a secret door
- Fix crouch detection
- Hide zone in the leaving area, to be invisible by the AI (if not spotted before)
- Improve sounds
- Improve and fix some level design and hitboxes
- Tweak price loot
Changed files in this update