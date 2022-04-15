This patch fixes (small, barely visible) bugs and brings more tweaks and improvements. Enjoy the weekend, have fun in the cursed valley of Sveti Kotar!
Saint Kotar update for 15 April 2022
The Void Update - v. 1.24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update