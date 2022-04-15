[Ver 0.1.04150] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Adjusted the volume of some SE.
- Fixed text of item's area of effect.
- Fixed text of pickaxe skill.
- Reduced SP consumption for Witch.
- Fixed some specifications for Witch.
- Fixed automatic acquisition of materials when material objects are destroyed.
- Teaching the fox not to turn into the "Revival Fruit".
- Fixed to be able to synthesize the bracelet of congeniality into an ornament for Friends(This will not be reflected in the bracelet of congeniality currently possessed by the client. Sorry, this does not apply to the current bracelets of Consciousness, but only to the bracelets of Consciousness that will become available in the future.)
- Improved mini-map size.
- Improved functionality of text input window.
- Fixed a bug in the text input window.
- Added "ウ" to names that can be entered (Japanese only)
- Fixed misalignment during "Look Around".
- Fixed a bug in the effect of the title "Infecting".
- Fixed a problem with an item that heals when in an abnormal state.
- Fixed a display bug on the organization screen when a new Friend joins.
- Added "Amnesia Fruit".
- Added facilities for forgetting skills (necessary items may be available after the middle level of the EA dungeon)
Changed files in this update