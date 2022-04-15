《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V0.82 upgrade note
1.add some tip
2.Fix elevator not working
3.Fix the bug that will cause the little girl to get stuck
Daylight Studio Team
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V0.82 upgrade note
1.add some tip
2.Fix elevator not working
3.Fix the bug that will cause the little girl to get stuck
Daylight Studio Team
Changed files in this update