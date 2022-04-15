(Virus_); - UU_0.4.4

Patch Notes
New
Settings
-
General Settings
- Toggle GUI
You can now toggle on and off the in-game GUI!
- Toggle GUI
Changes
Main Screens
- Updated the background video to match the updated look of the game
Settings
-
Graphics Setting
- Removed the "Graphics Quality" setting
Levels
-
E1-1 through E1-4
- Updated the level music
-
E1-1
- Fixed some issues with some weird environment collision issues
- Added some tutorial images
Play Screen
- Enabled the main game screen
- Disabled the bonus levels screen
- Currently moved the E1 levels to the main game menu
Enemies
-
E1-D3S
-
General
- Reduced iFrames : 3s -> 2s
- Increased health : 70 -> 80
- Increased data drop upon defeat : 150 -> 300
-
Basic Projectile
- Increased rate of fire : 1 every 0.2s -> 1 every 0.15s
- Increased the amount of projectiles fired when the boss drops below 50% : 7 -> 10
-
Tracing Projectile
- Reduced projectile size : 0.8 -> 0.5
- Reduced projectile speed : 20 -> 15
- Reduced damage done : 10 -> 8
- Increased decay rate : 8s -> 8.5s
-
Teleport
- Increased the change to teleport when taking damage : 30% -> 50%
- Will no longer teleport when damaged after doing the "Final Retaliation" move
-
Final Retaliation
- Reduced the health needed to activate the final attack : 30% -> 20%
- Adjusted timings
- Added a new attack at the end of the move
-
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would allow E1-D3S to teleport when taking damage during it's final attack, messing up the timing for the rest of the attack
- Fixed a bug that would allow E1-D3S to teleport when taking damage when it's using it's teleport ability, causing some weird interactions
- Fixed a bug that wouldn't allow the player to gain any data when defeating E1-D3S
