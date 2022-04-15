 Skip to content

Virus_ (Un-Released) update for 15 April 2022

(Virus_); - UU_0.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8564206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

New

Settings

  • General Settings

    • Toggle GUI
      You can now toggle on and off the in-game GUI!
Changes

Main Screens

  • Updated the background video to match the updated look of the game

Settings

  • Graphics Setting

    • Removed the "Graphics Quality" setting

Levels

  • E1-1 through E1-4

    • Updated the level music

  • E1-1

    • Fixed some issues with some weird environment collision issues
    • Added some tutorial images

Play Screen

  • Enabled the main game screen
  • Disabled the bonus levels screen
  • Currently moved the E1 levels to the main game menu

Enemies

  • E1-D3S

    • General

      • Reduced iFrames : 3s -> 2s
      • Increased health : 70 -> 80
      • Increased data drop upon defeat : 150 -> 300

    • Basic Projectile

      • Increased rate of fire : 1 every 0.2s -> 1 every 0.15s
      • Increased the amount of projectiles fired when the boss drops below 50% : 7 -> 10

    • Tracing Projectile

      • Reduced projectile size : 0.8 -> 0.5
      • Reduced projectile speed : 20 -> 15
      • Reduced damage done : 10 -> 8
      • Increased decay rate : 8s -> 8.5s

    • Teleport

      • Increased the change to teleport when taking damage : 30% -> 50%
      • Will no longer teleport when damaged after doing the "Final Retaliation" move

    • Final Retaliation

      • Reduced the health needed to activate the final attack : 30% -> 20%
      • Adjusted timings
      • Added a new attack at the end of the move
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that would allow E1-D3S to teleport when taking damage during it's final attack, messing up the timing for the rest of the attack
  • Fixed a bug that would allow E1-D3S to teleport when taking damage when it's using it's teleport ability, causing some weird interactions
  • Fixed a bug that wouldn't allow the player to gain any data when defeating E1-D3S
