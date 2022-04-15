Patch 0.17.0 - Free Content Update for Expansion Pack 2

- New Building for Expansion Pack 2: Fine Dining Restaurant, Photogram, Drink Factory
- New Resources for Expansion Pack 2: Sushi, Pastry, Joyful Meal, Whopping Burger, Soft Drink, Alcohol, Wine, Cocktail, 3/6/9-Course Meal
- New Policy for Expansion Pack 2: Industry Zone Plus - Every tier or every 10 level of an Industry Zone provide 10% output boost to buildings in it
- New Swiss Upgrade: Industry Zone Capacity Booster, Extra Building Permit
- New Swiss Boost: Industry Zone Capacity Booster, Extra Building Permit
- QoL: Introducing experimental portrait mode support on mobile devices
- Balance: Adjacent Bonus Plus/Tile Modifier Plus/Industry Zone Plus will not apply to Food Processing Plant and FaceApp
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where Random Island map causes the UI to disappear
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where Admiral of the Fish Pond achievement is not correctly unlocked
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where total rewards for Tower Defense mode is not calculated correctly
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where resources in-transit are lost when closing the game (Steam only)
There are 151 resources, 212 factories, 60 policies, 18 maps and 68 achievements available in this version
Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046
Changed files in this update