Features:
- Research tab has been added. Before starting the stage, you can choose which Tech to apply first.
- (Like the other three classes) Stages and achievements that unlock Healer's advanced equipment have been added.
Improvements:
- The way items are stacked and left in the inventory has been changed.
(There are probably not many of you who remember what the previous production was. ːsteamsadː)
- I slightly increased the size of the UI that expresses resource and unit status and improved the readability of the font.
- Squad now moves at the movement speed of its slowest unit when moving. (Delete adjust rule)
(Existing: Adjusts the movement speed in proportion to the distance of units belonging to the squad)
This can break your formation when gathering in a squad, but avoids slowing your entire squad's movement speed by one or two when multiple units are moving.
Balances:
- Lowered the difficulty level of the tutorial stage 3, which was set to be too difficult than intended.
- The power of Orc Shaman and Veteran Orc Shaman has been adjusted as not intended. Orc Shaman has been weakened, and Veteran Orc Shaman has been slightly strengthened.
Fixed:
- Fixed an issue where units would walk in place instead of moving when deploying a squad.
- Fixed an issue that caused the first aid tent to work while paused.
- Fixed an issue where the status of building/squad positioning/weapon use position etc. would get kinked and not cleared.
- Fixed an issue where rewarding followers in the campaign would only give you 1 follower on a stage where you could get 2 or more. (Capital Defense 3. Suppressive fire)
Changed files in this update