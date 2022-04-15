 Skip to content

Phasmophobia update for 15 April 2022

VR Overhaul | Easter Event | Hotfix v0.6.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Easter is upon us!

  • Each location now has several Easter eggs to hunt and find!
  • You can track how many eggs are left to find under the map image in the truck
  • Finding all of them in the location will restore each team members’ sanity to 100%
  • This event will last until April 19th

Happy Huntin’!

(Egg colours are not synced in multiplayer but will still function correctly)

  • Added a visual indicator for PC (bottom left) and VR (belt) when using toggle voice

  • Increased the brightness of the CCTV night vision in Prison
  • VR hold positions for all equipment have been refined, to make the hand model line up with your controller

  • Fixed a bug where the CCTV camera number wasn’t updating in the truck
  • Fixed a bug where Banshee’s were killing non-targets near doors
  • Fixed a bug where hidden Willow hiding spots would still occlude the level
  • Fixed a bug where a Ridgeview basement light didn’t turn on
  • Fixed a bug where the ghost couldn’t interact with one of the paintings
  • Fixed a bug where the top daily challenge slider was interactable

VR

  • Fixed a bug where the Voodoo Doll’s left-hand rotation was wrong
  • Fixed a bug where you were unable to light house candles
  • Potential fix for the VIVE Cosmos mute button not working

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team

