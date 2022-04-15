 Skip to content

Soldat 2 update for 15 April 2022

0.8.4 PATCH NOTES

Last edited by Wendy

[15.04.2022] 0.8.3t
ranked: a bit longer end results
ranked: added match identifier to UI
ranked: fixed history not showing ties
ranked: fixed end game not showing tie
ctf: death drop medkits reduced to 50HP
kill log: a bit darker background on killed
server: removed autoshutdown
removed matchmaking logs spam
increased mouse scroll sensitivity
change weapon with mouse scroll works up or down
fixed Steam icon on mac/linux

