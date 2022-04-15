 Skip to content

Blockscape update for 15 April 2022

Blockscape BSNG v24 released (Physics Easter 22)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

I hope you are having a wonderful easter. Here is a big egg of Blockscape candy just for you.

Highlights in this update:

  • Better distance cues and slope based materials = Epic landscape.
  • Better performance with dense foliage and foliage is affected by player.
  • New animated sheet block type that is usefull when building things like flags, sailcloth and hang glider
    wings.
  • Big physics update. The engine will now detect disconnected chunks of voxels.
  • Added buoyancy. The first step towards boats.
  • Bigger castles!

Have fun!

