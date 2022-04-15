Blockscape BSNG v24 released (Physics Easter 22)

Hi!
I hope you are having a wonderful easter. Here is a big egg of Blockscape candy just for you.
Highlights in this update:
- Better distance cues and slope based materials = Epic landscape.
- Better performance with dense foliage and foliage is affected by player.
- New animated sheet block type that is usefull when building things like flags, sailcloth and hang glider
wings.
- Big physics update. The engine will now detect disconnected chunks of voxels.
- Added buoyancy. The first step towards boats.
- Bigger castles!
Have fun!
Changed files in this update