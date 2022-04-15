 Skip to content

鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 15 April 2022

Added a little new plot

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added a little new plot.

  2. Adjusted the overall projection in the room.

  3. Adjusted the content of the English translation.

  4. Be prepared to add more details and a little new plot.

