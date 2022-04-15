Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival v0.84.273.976

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.
If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Factions Interface can be opened in Easter Island.
Guides of switching to Alpha version：
- Switching Method
Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select Properties - BETAS, and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
- Game Saves Compatibility
In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.
We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.
- Warning
In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.
Contact us:
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community
Changed files in this update