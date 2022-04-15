[Notice] Temporary System Maintenance Annoucement

Hello everyone, this is the Troubleshooter development team.
To fix some bugs that can cause critical error, we are going to have temporary maintenance at the time below.
Maintenance Schedule
-
Daylight saving time is not applied.
-
Date: April 15th, 2022
-
Friday 11:00 ~ 11:15 CET
-
Friday 18:00 ~ 18:15 JST
-
Friday 02:00 ~ 02:15 PST
-
Friday 07:00 ~ 07:15 UTC
-
During the maintenance, players who use the Online mode can't play the game.
-
Please end the game normally before the maintenance begins.
-
During the maintenance, players who use the Offline mode can play the game.
Update Details:
-
[Overload] Changed decrease amount of the Overload per not-used Action Point from 36 to 12.
-
[Overload] Changed the Overload gauge can be located to where you want by mouse dragging.
-
Fixed a bug that in-game Achievements had not been matched with the Steam Achievements.
-
Fixed a bug that the game client was terminated when you are using game controller.
-
[Joint Drill] Changed the Joint Drill tutorial mission not to be started again when you restart the quest.
-
[Joint Drill] Fixed a bug that the game client was terminated when the Joint Drill starts in the prior version of the Windows 10.
-
[Joint Drill] Fixed a bug that the game client was terminated intermittently.
-
[Joint Drill] Fixed a bug that the remaining team member count was decreased when you occupied the bases.
We ask for your understanding.
Thank you.
