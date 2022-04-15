 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Conqueror's Blade update for 15 April 2022

How to verify the integrity of game files

Share · View all patches · Build 8563134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Esteemed Warlord,

Greetings! You need to verify the game file integrity in Steam if the following file error message appears during the game run.

The steps are as follows.

  1. Open Steam and navigate to the [Library]
  2. Right-click [Conqueror's Blade] and choose [Properties]

  1. Click [Local Files] and then [Verify integrity of game files]

  1. Wait for the verification to end. If there are files missing, Steam will automatically fetch the ones you need for you.
  2. Now simply start the game.

Changed files in this update

Game Client Content Depot 835571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.