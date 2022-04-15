 Skip to content

Rebellion update for 15 April 2022

Improved combat mechanics, npc atk/wait, resize window

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Allied NPCs, choose whether they attack enemies on sight (aggressive/attack), or not (passive/stealth)
  • Leave option to resize/resize when game is in Windowed/Windowed mode
  • Starting enemies less likely to backstab
  • Character only locks aim just before the attack hits the damage phase, not right when it starts.
  • Dodge Attack with a shorter finish time and more accurate.
  • Kick/Unblock changed the animation, and placed to follow the enemy, making it easier to hit.
  • Improved speed for scenario loading

Fixed:

  • NPCs seeing others below/above, on another floor
  • Now Altar Room always has at least one potion.

