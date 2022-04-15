Improved combat mechanics, npc atk/wait, resize window

Features:
- Allied NPCs, choose whether they attack enemies on sight (aggressive/attack), or not (passive/stealth)
- Leave option to resize/resize when game is in Windowed/Windowed mode
- Starting enemies less likely to backstab
- Character only locks aim just before the attack hits the damage phase, not right when it starts.
- Dodge Attack with a shorter finish time and more accurate.
- Kick/Unblock changed the animation, and placed to follow the enemy, making it easier to hit.
- Improved speed for scenario loading
Fixed:
- NPCs seeing others below/above, on another floor
- Now Altar Room always has at least one potion.
