Mists of Aiden update for 15 April 2022

Fix of the launch issue

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! We know that some of our players have been experiencing problems launching the game. Unfortunately, we could not determine its source until we collected enough information.

Now we have managed to find out the most common source of the problem. It turned out that some modern processors stopped supporting older versions of the Unreal Engine on which our game were based on. We ported Mists of Aiden to the new version of Unreal Engine, which should fix most of the launch issues.

We hope this will help you!

Sincerely,
Team Steppe Hare

