暖雪 Warm Snow update for 15 April 2022

[0415]Bug Fixes

Version：1.2.5.1

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fix the problem that the gamepad cannot exit the Excalibur interface
  2. Fixed an issue where the relic [Celestial Jade] in core slot would cause damage incorrectly
  3. Fixed an issue where the story chip [Mom's message] would unlock automatically
  4. Fix the problem that the anecdote would stuck
  5. Fixed an issue where buff damage would trigger the effect of Skill [Leech Fang]
  6. Fixed the loss of blue souls gained through [Soul Gathering] when restarting the game in Buddhist Temple
  7. Fixed an issue where the laser from the black Sun would not cause damage in the level:White Ash
  8. Fixed an issue that there were no mobs in the map due to coding problems in French, Russian and other languages

————
