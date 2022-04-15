[0415]Bug Fixes

Version：1.2.5.1
Bug Fixes:
- Fix the problem that the gamepad cannot exit the Excalibur interface
- Fixed an issue where the relic [Celestial Jade] in core slot would cause damage incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where the story chip [Mom's message] would unlock automatically
- Fix the problem that the anecdote would stuck
- Fixed an issue where buff damage would trigger the effect of Skill [Leech Fang]
- Fixed the loss of blue souls gained through [Soul Gathering] when restarting the game in Buddhist Temple
- Fixed an issue where the laser from the black Sun would not cause damage in the level:White Ash
- Fixed an issue that there were no mobs in the map due to coding problems in French, Russian and other languages
————
