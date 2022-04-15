Blade point, Slicer control adjustments, collision improvements

Hi!
Here is a new patch with improvements according to your feedback:
-
Added a blade point that is always visible, even when you don't move the blade.
-
Adjusted Slicer control, now it has less inertia and is now closer to cursor movement.
-
Adjusted collisions for base blade,
-
Adjusted collisions for Slicer.
-
Adjusted Energy parameters to make it less demanding.
As a reminder, you can turn it off by clicking the lightning bolt icon in the maps section,
-
Made miss (X) icon size smaller.
-
Removed FPS lock for now to fix white screen issue instead of maps.
If you are still having this problem and you had FPS blocking enabled in your settings before, delete the PlayerSettings file located in C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\DreamVibe\Saved\SaveGames.
Let us know if the gameplay feels better with these adjustments, or if there is something you would like to improve.
Stay tuned!
Star Dragon
