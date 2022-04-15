 Skip to content

ANNO:Mutationem update for 15 April 2022

[1.03.07] Enemy soldier stuck related problems fixed, platform jump adjust

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fix

  1. Fixed the problem that attack range of bloodthirsty fae were too wide

  2. Fixed the errors in some languages

  3. Fixed the bug that bug nest can not be killed by smashing

  4. Fixed the problem of some cameras going through walls

  5. Fixed the problem that some monsters collide with each other

  6. Fixed the problem of enemies getting stuck in the port arena

  7. Fixed the problem of wrong displaying of interactable objects

  8. Fixed the animation of the laser emission in the central management area

Optimization

  1. Optimized the edge of the bridge and platforms in the underground base

  2. Optimized the transparent display problem of some rooms of the freighter

  3. Optimized the movement of the main character when she is wearing little black dress

  4. Accelerated the release speed of the main character's single sword charge attack

  5. Optimized platform jumping experience

Changed files in this update

ANNO:Mutationem Content Depot 1368031
