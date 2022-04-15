[1.03.07] Enemy soldier stuck related problems fixed, platform jump adjust

Bug Fix
Fixed the problem that attack range of bloodthirsty fae were too wide
Fixed the errors in some languages
Fixed the bug that bug nest can not be killed by smashing
Fixed the problem of some cameras going through walls
Fixed the problem that some monsters collide with each other
Fixed the problem of enemies getting stuck in the port arena
Fixed the problem of wrong displaying of interactable objects
Fixed the animation of the laser emission in the central management area
Optimization
Optimized the edge of the bridge and platforms in the underground base
Optimized the transparent display problem of some rooms of the freighter
Optimized the movement of the main character when she is wearing little black dress
Accelerated the release speed of the main character's single sword charge attack
Optimized platform jumping experience
