THE ORIGIN: Blind Maid update for 22 April 2022

50% OFF -DLC FREE and Demo

22 April 2022

With this great discount, the game comes with a very interesting extra content. In addition, we enable the demo for those who have not yet been encouraged to try the game.

Enjoy it!

