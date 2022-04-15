 Skip to content

Clownfield 2042 update for 15 April 2022

Achievement Integration

Share · View all patches · Build 8562711 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_No-clowns,

Achievement integration is finally complete. I've also added a couple more achievements to the list. Some minor improvements (sync issue between power-ups) were made for the ClownZ mode as well.

See you on the Clownfield!_

Changed files in this update

Clownfield 2042 Content Depot 1591521
