Fuchian Chronicles update for 15 April 2022

Chapter 2 Hotfix

Build 8562655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where losing to the bunnoid patrol when going planetside doesn't actually result in a gameover.
Fixed a bug where Energy Crystals aren't consumed upon use.

Thanks to Derumania for catching these!

