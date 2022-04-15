Chapter 2 Hotfix

Fixed a bug where losing to the bunnoid patrol when going planetside doesn't actually result in a gameover.
Fixed a bug where Energy Crystals aren't consumed upon use.
Thanks to Derumania for catching these!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed a bug where losing to the bunnoid patrol when going planetside doesn't actually result in a gameover.
Fixed a bug where Energy Crystals aren't consumed upon use.
Thanks to Derumania for catching these!
Changed files in this update