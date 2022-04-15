 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 15 April 2022

Update 1.4.10.17

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Wild Friends

We made adjustment to the hippopotamus points that was getting 2000pp in the final stage.

Animals

Hippopotamus
-Adjusted growth points.

Thank you all very much and Happy Easter!!!

High Brazil Studio.

Changed files in this update

Animalia Survival Content Depot 1364291
