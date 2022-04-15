Update 1.4.10.17

Hello Wild Friends
We made adjustment to the hippopotamus points that was getting 2000pp in the final stage.
Animals
Hippopotamus
-Adjusted growth points.
Thank you all very much and Happy Easter!!!
High Brazil Studio.
Changed files in this update