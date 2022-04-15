 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dungeons of Edera update for 15 April 2022

Dungeons of Edera: Skill Tree Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8562516 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hail Adventurers!

With the Skill Tree patch we are pushing out the remaining talent unlocks for all skill trees! Along with this we are releasing several more modules for Shimmerspore Caverns, spell balancing changes, and a new mechanic where you will sacrifice your character to unlock the most powerful talents for a given class!

We're getting closer and closer to the 1.0 release of Dungeons of Edera - we are targeting Late May / Early June!

Check out the full details below

0.9.0

  • Character Retirement: Retiring your character will sacrifice your level 20 or higher character to unlock powerful talents in the common tree and of a class of your choice!
  • Several new talent unlocks available
  • Several Cave modules added
  • Buffs are now shown on character screen
  • Tutorial Optimizations
  • XP gain for successful harvest of plants
  • Poison Bomb spell buffed
  • Multishot damage buffed
  • Chain Lightning buffed
  • Summon Skeleton will now summon Skeleton Archers instead of Melee minions

What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!

Changed files in this update

Dungeons of Edera Content Depot 1131241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.