Dungeons of Edera: Skill Tree Update

Hail Adventurers!

With the Skill Tree patch we are pushing out the remaining talent unlocks for all skill trees! Along with this we are releasing several more modules for Shimmerspore Caverns, spell balancing changes, and a new mechanic where you will sacrifice your character to unlock the most powerful talents for a given class!

We're getting closer and closer to the 1.0 release of Dungeons of Edera - we are targeting Late May / Early June!

Check out the full details below

0.9.0

Character Retirement: Retiring your character will sacrifice your level 20 or higher character to unlock powerful talents in the common tree and of a class of your choice!

Several new talent unlocks available

Several Cave modules added

Buffs are now shown on character screen

Tutorial Optimizations

XP gain for successful harvest of plants

Poison Bomb spell buffed

Multishot damage buffed

Chain Lightning buffed

Summon Skeleton will now summon Skeleton Archers instead of Melee minions

What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!