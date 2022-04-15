 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Friki update for 15 April 2022

Audio Improvements And Moving To Bi-Weekly Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 8562423 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, we've got another update today focusing on audio and various improvements! One of the biggest highlights of this patch includes the ability to use vaults while in a multiplayer session, new sounds, and a new update format.

Going forward patches will roll out bi-weekly to test features more thoroughly, include more content, and allow us to work on larger updates that are planned for the near future.

Audio Improvements And Moving To Bi-Weekly Updates

  • New ghost disappear sounds
  • New ghost voice sounds
  • New ghost attack sounds
  • New ghost stalk sounds
  • New interior ambience sounds including thuds, and mumbling
  • New wall and alarm clock sounds
  • New task aura sounds
  • Doors now have a closed state
  • Can sprint diagonally now
  • UV lights reveal entities near important things like your next task
  • Adjusted light brightness in all levels
  • Adjusted the distance some interactable furniture can be heard
  • All interactable furniture to play a sound for a short duration instead of continuously
  • Duplicate favorite objects and bad habit objects should be removed
  • Investigation complete now displays the correct name when returning to lobby
  • Lowered security camera quality for additional performance gain
  • Ghost should attack slightly less often
  • Fixed knife death item conclusion typos

Changed files in this update

Friki Content Depot 1502011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.