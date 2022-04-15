Hello, we've got another update today focusing on audio and various improvements! One of the biggest highlights of this patch includes the ability to use vaults while in a multiplayer session, new sounds, and a new update format.
Going forward patches will roll out bi-weekly to test features more thoroughly, include more content, and allow us to work on larger updates that are planned for the near future.
Audio Improvements And Moving To Bi-Weekly Updates
- New ghost disappear sounds
- New ghost voice sounds
- New ghost attack sounds
- New ghost stalk sounds
- New interior ambience sounds including thuds, and mumbling
- New wall and alarm clock sounds
- New task aura sounds
- Doors now have a closed state
- Can sprint diagonally now
- UV lights reveal entities near important things like your next task
- Adjusted light brightness in all levels
- Adjusted the distance some interactable furniture can be heard
- All interactable furniture to play a sound for a short duration instead of continuously
- Duplicate favorite objects and bad habit objects should be removed
- Investigation complete now displays the correct name when returning to lobby
- Lowered security camera quality for additional performance gain
- Ghost should attack slightly less often
- Fixed knife death item conclusion typos
