Patch notes for v 1.03.3533.B1

Updated: 04.15.22
1.03.3533.B1
English
- Fixed issues with matchmaking when players stay on the result screen.
- Added a sound when successfully matched in Ranked matches.
- Fixed a bug on training mode when disabling the guard setting.
- The "experience gauge" that unlocks the character frames in the Records menu are more accurately being depicted to show actual progress.
- Changed Ranked Match result points calculation.
- Fixed ultrawide monitor issues on fullscreen mode.
Changed files in this update