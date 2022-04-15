 Skip to content

Phantom Breaker: Omnia update for 15 April 2022

Patch notes for v 1.03.3533.B1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated: 04.15.22

1.03.3533.B1
English

  • Fixed issues with matchmaking when players stay on the result screen.
  • Added a sound when successfully matched in Ranked matches.
  • Fixed a bug on training mode when disabling the guard setting.
  • The "experience gauge" that unlocks the character frames in the Records menu are more accurately being depicted to show actual progress.
  • Changed Ranked Match result points calculation.
  • Fixed ultrawide monitor issues on fullscreen mode.

Changed files in this update

Phantom Breaker OMEGA Content Depot 1184561
