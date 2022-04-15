 Skip to content

Spirit Of The Island update for 15 April 2022

Update 0.18.4 is now live!

Last edited by Wendy

Hello adventurers!

Update 0.18.4 is now live! Thank you again for your great support and suggestions in our channels. There is much more coming!

News

  • Ancient stone can now be collected from Pirate and Treasure Chests, when you are exploring. Pirate chests will respawn, like any other nature object.
  • New Pirate chests: it will drop random items, including Ancient Stone, Treasure Map Piece and more. It will also give you Exploration XP. They are all over the islands, just go and explore :)
  • Witch can now sell items (she can do it during afternoon);
  • Mechanic can now sell items (during morning and afternoon, while he is working);
  • Fisherman can now sell items (during morning);
  • New treasure inside the Buried Cave;
  • New map texture in world map (it tells you what map is actually available);
  • New Bee Hives in almost every island (not in swamp and not in islands where you only have Palm Trees);
  • New “ready to harvest” vfx. You will see a visual effect when your crop is ready to harvest;

Changes

  • Changed price of many raw materials and resources;
  • Changed value of all fishes (per season and how easy is to get);
  • Changed the price of all food recipes and drinks;
  • Changed recipe for many items (Potions, Elixir, Antidote, etc);
  • Trader has different items to sell now;
  • Buildings now require Fineplank, which can be crafted from Hardwood;
  • Nature props (like trees, rocks, etc) will not need the player anymore to move from one region to another to respawn back;
  • Added environment animals to all islands;
  • Colors from Fall changed a bit (color adjustments);

Fixes

  • Fixed collider problem in Boar Island, so you don’t get stuck anymore;
  • Fixed saved games not receiving any more Exploration XP (we auto fix this by script and now in game, you can gain more XP if you find Pirate Chests);
  • Fixed Bike not receiving damage by player attack;
  • Fixed Fruit trees not working with Seasons (they were all working in any season);
  • Fixed Festival Stats not counting;
  • Fixed some nature animal sounds missing;
  • Fixed some missing treasure graphics in the Library House;
  • Many fixes in decal system (shells, sea stars, spider webs, etc);

