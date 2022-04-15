Hello adventurers!
Update 0.18.4 is now live! Thank you again for your great support and suggestions in our channels. There is much more coming!
News
- Ancient stone can now be collected from Pirate and Treasure Chests, when you are exploring. Pirate chests will respawn, like any other nature object.
- New Pirate chests: it will drop random items, including Ancient Stone, Treasure Map Piece and more. It will also give you Exploration XP. They are all over the islands, just go and explore :)
- Witch can now sell items (she can do it during afternoon);
- Mechanic can now sell items (during morning and afternoon, while he is working);
- Fisherman can now sell items (during morning);
- New treasure inside the Buried Cave;
- New map texture in world map (it tells you what map is actually available);
- New Bee Hives in almost every island (not in swamp and not in islands where you only have Palm Trees);
- New “ready to harvest” vfx. You will see a visual effect when your crop is ready to harvest;
Changes
- Changed price of many raw materials and resources;
- Changed value of all fishes (per season and how easy is to get);
- Changed the price of all food recipes and drinks;
- Changed recipe for many items (Potions, Elixir, Antidote, etc);
- Trader has different items to sell now;
- Buildings now require Fineplank, which can be crafted from Hardwood;
- Nature props (like trees, rocks, etc) will not need the player anymore to move from one region to another to respawn back;
- Added environment animals to all islands;
- Colors from Fall changed a bit (color adjustments);
Fixes
- Fixed collider problem in Boar Island, so you don’t get stuck anymore;
- Fixed saved games not receiving any more Exploration XP (we auto fix this by script and now in game, you can gain more XP if you find Pirate Chests);
- Fixed Bike not receiving damage by player attack;
- Fixed Fruit trees not working with Seasons (they were all working in any season);
- Fixed Festival Stats not counting;
- Fixed some nature animal sounds missing;
- Fixed some missing treasure graphics in the Library House;
- Many fixes in decal system (shells, sea stars, spider webs, etc);
