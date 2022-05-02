 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Moss update for 2 May 2022

Oculus Menu Button Input Binding Change

Share · View all patches · Build 8562165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To support an upcoming Oculus / SteamVR button compatibility change the button binding to bring up the game menu has moved from app button to the Y button on the left controller. This is because the app button on the left controller will soon be reserved for use as the system button on Oculus compatible controllers. Similarly, the recenter button binding is now holding down the left Y button for 1 second, instead of holding the left app button.

Changed files in this update

Moss Content Depot 846471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.