(Virus_); - UU_0.4.3

Patch Notes
New
Levels
- E1-5
This boss is still in early development, it may not be balanced or easy, please keep this in mind!
Changes
Play Screen
- Updated some of the menus
- All levels have a unique level image
Data Stream
- Increased Damage : 1 -> 5
- You no longer get any iFrames when falling in
Player
- Increased jump height : 13 -> 13.25
Cores
-
[Attack] Basic Melee Attack
- Increased cooldown : 0.53s -> 0.55s
-
[Attack] Basic Ranged Attack
- Reduced damage : 4 -> 3
- Decreased cooldown : 0.5s -> 0.45s
- Decreased de-spawn timer : 0.45s -> 0.4s
Enemies
-
Basic Patrollers
- Health reduced : 8 -> 5
- Damage increased : 5 -> 8
- Speed reduced : 6 -> 5.5
- Increased iFrames : 0.5s -> 0.8s
- Increased data received : 8 -> 10
-
Basic Turrets
- Health reduced : 15 -> 10
- Damage reduced : 12 -> 10
- Increased iFrames : 0.8s -> 1s
- Increased data received : 16 -> 20
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug on E1-1 where a set of one way platforms would act like two way platforms
- Fixed a bug where upon selecting hard mode, the game wouldn't accept player inputs
- Fixed a bug where the user's steam profile picture wouldn't load properly in some situations
Changed files in this update