Virus_ (Un-Released) update for 15 April 2022

(Virus_); - UU_0.4.3

Patch Notes

Patch Notes

New

Levels

  • E1-5
    This boss is still in early development, it may not be balanced or easy, please keep this in mind!
Changes

Play Screen

  • Updated some of the menus
  • All levels have a unique level image

Data Stream

  • Increased Damage : 1 -> 5
  • You no longer get any iFrames when falling in

Player

  • Increased jump height : 13 -> 13.25

Cores

  • [Attack] Basic Melee Attack

    • Increased cooldown : 0.53s -> 0.55s

  • [Attack] Basic Ranged Attack

    • Reduced damage : 4 -> 3
    • Decreased cooldown : 0.5s -> 0.45s
    • Decreased de-spawn timer : 0.45s -> 0.4s

Enemies

  • Basic Patrollers

    • Health reduced : 8 -> 5
    • Damage increased : 5 -> 8
    • Speed reduced : 6 -> 5.5
    • Increased iFrames : 0.5s -> 0.8s
    • Increased data received : 8 -> 10

  • Basic Turrets

    • Health reduced : 15 -> 10
    • Damage reduced : 12 -> 10
    • Increased iFrames : 0.8s -> 1s
    • Increased data received : 16 -> 20
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug on E1-1 where a set of one way platforms would act like two way platforms
  • Fixed a bug where upon selecting hard mode, the game wouldn't accept player inputs
  • Fixed a bug where the user's steam profile picture wouldn't load properly in some situations
