Cultivation Tales-Available Now!

Hello fellow cultivators!

After a period of intense testing and development, we have finally presented this long-awaited fantasy world to all of you. The door to the mysterious land has been opened! Welcome everyone to cultivate immortals and become a master!

We choose to create such a work because our dev team members are all lovers of Xianxia culture, obsessed with flying on swords, taming evil creatures, chasing ancient alien beasts, etc. We don't want these to be just concepts that only exist on paper, but to create a wide and mysterious wonderland where you can move, interact, and play with your friends.

In this world, you can freely cultivate immortals, build, dig treasures, and forge magical weapons. Either compete with other sects in PVP mode or build with friends together to create your own world of immortals in PVE mode, you can enjoy in your own way in our game.

As a small team, we knew during the development process that the amount of work to complete the above content was very high, and the whole project is quite challenging. Thanks to the players and friends who have always supported us in our testing, we are very fortunate to have such a group of Xianxia game lovers to accompany us in our development. At present, since the game is still in the early stage, there may be some bugs or errors, and some game content has yet to be optimized. Thanks for your understanding and patience and we will be working on improving the game experience continuously.