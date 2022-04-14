Terry Poorflyer BIG UPDATE #1

Hello everyone, big update has come!
You review and I listen! Here's the list of changes:
- alternative keyboard controls scheme available (Arrows/WSAD, Z/Ctrl/Shift, Space)
- Fixed death animation when level elements were overlaying Terry
- Fixed collision detection on wooden platforms so you should fall much less often than ever!
- Stomp skill takes less time to trigger in air & fills back a little bit faster! :)
- Adjusted mobs look and added new level backgrounds - GRAPHICAL OVERHAUL!!! ( Updated Trailer & Screenshots as well)
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update