Terry Poorflyer update for 14 April 2022

Terry Poorflyer BIG UPDATE #1

14 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, big update has come!

You review and I listen! Here's the list of changes:

  • alternative keyboard controls scheme available (Arrows/WSAD, Z/Ctrl/Shift, Space)
  • Fixed death animation when level elements were overlaying Terry
  • Fixed collision detection on wooden platforms so you should fall much less often than ever!
  • Stomp skill takes less time to trigger in air & fills back a little bit faster! :)
  • Adjusted mobs look and added new level backgrounds - GRAPHICAL OVERHAUL!!! ( Updated Trailer & Screenshots as well)

Enjoy!

