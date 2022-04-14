v0.154.53 Minimap Update Patch Nodes

Change Set 154
- Minimap on by default
- Controls panel has info on minimap
- Controls Panel has info on ff buttons
- Controls panel has info about bank and black market
- Ingame pause menu controls panel replaced with new one.
- Updated version number.
Change Set 153
- Disabled credits screen in main menu (should be disabled unless button is pressed)
- Enabled Minimap Icons for buildings
- Enabled MiniMap
- Mini map Enabled for resource nodes
- mini map resized
- Version info updated
- Identifiably unique minimap icons for monsters
- Changed minimap material to glow so they are easier to see.
- Increased size of minerals minimap icons so they are easier to see
- Increased camera minimap icon size
- Minimap renamed to Radar.
Change Set 152
- Changed version info
- Changed button texts from "back" to "okay" so they wont be confusing.
- Changed size of credits window
- changed credits window anchor
Change Set 151
- Disabled Player stats button from pause menu (Feature Not implemented)
- Updated How to play ingame pause menu
- Fixed issue with tilemap not changing according to day time.
- Disabled profile button on main menu (Feature not implemented)
- Removed dysfunctional button from how to play and implemented new one
- Same implemented to how to play in tutorial scene
- Added Credits screen.
Changed files in this update