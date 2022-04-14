 Skip to content

The Unearthened update for 14 April 2022

v0.154.53 Minimap Update Patch Nodes

Share · View all patches · Build 8561609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Set 154

  • Minimap on by default
  • Controls panel has info on minimap
  • Controls Panel has info on ff buttons
  • Controls panel has info about bank and black market
  • Ingame pause menu controls panel replaced with new one.
  • Updated version number.

Change Set 153

  • Disabled credits screen in main menu (should be disabled unless button is pressed)
  • Enabled Minimap Icons for buildings
  • Enabled MiniMap
  • Mini map Enabled for resource nodes
  • mini map resized
  • Version info updated
  • Identifiably unique minimap icons for monsters
  • Changed minimap material to glow so they are easier to see.
  • Increased size of minerals minimap icons so they are easier to see
  • Increased camera minimap icon size
  • Minimap renamed to Radar.

Change Set 152

  • Changed version info
  • Changed button texts from "back" to "okay" so they wont be confusing.
  • Changed size of credits window
  • changed credits window anchor

Change Set 151

  • Disabled Player stats button from pause menu (Feature Not implemented)
  • Updated How to play ingame pause menu
  • Fixed issue with tilemap not changing according to day time.
  • Disabled profile button on main menu (Feature not implemented)
  • Removed dysfunctional button from how to play and implemented new one
  • Same implemented to how to play in tutorial scene
  • Added Credits screen.
