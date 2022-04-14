 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Nienix update for 14 April 2022

UI updates and a crash fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8561604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509194

🎯 [UI] The discovered recipes in the Continuum Transmuter no longer overflows their bounding boxes given high font scale.
🎯 [UI] The size of the separate inventory for ships with turrets is now rescaled based on the screen resolution.
🎯 [UI] Text and event sprites in the map screen now scales with the designated font scale.
🎯 [UI] The item tool tips now properly handles when the font scale is set really high.
🎯 [UI] The light intensity in Grandar sitation has been reduced (second station/waypoint in Act 2).
🎯 [UI] The loading screen now properly fills the UI for aspect ratios other than 16:9.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a crash bug for some recipes in the Continuum Transmuter that was introduced by yesterdays patch.

Changed files in this update

Nienix Content Depot 1332761
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot Linux Depot 1332762
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot MacOS Depot 1332763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.