 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Cinemoji update for 14 April 2022

New interface and original soundtrack added

Share · View all patches · Build 8561595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update details:

  • New game interface.
  • New emojis graphics.
  • Original soundtrack added.

Changed files in this update

Cinemoji Content Depot 1582951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.