Tiny Update 04.15.2022

Some audio changes have been made:
- Switch sounds, walls and lasers
- The sound of assembling objects in the background of the walls
- Change in the sound of small and large lasers
- A change in the sound of walls and shepherds
- A change in the sound of the lightning wall
Other changes:
- The energy storage fills the character if it falls out of his body
- The top of the gates leading to the boss letters has been given a different design
- The level printings have been given a different color and outline
- The boss level printout has a different yellow color from the others
- The totems and doors have been moved so that they cover each other less
Changed files in this update