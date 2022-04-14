 Skip to content

Memetric: Final Lifeforms update for 14 April 2022

Tiny Update 04.15.2022

Build 8561498

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some audio changes have been made:

  • Switch sounds, walls and lasers
  • The sound of assembling objects in the background of the walls
  • Change in the sound of small and large lasers
  • A change in the sound of walls and shepherds
  • A change in the sound of the lightning wall

Other changes:

  • The energy storage fills the character if it falls out of his body
  • The top of the gates leading to the boss letters has been given a different design
  • The level printings have been given a different color and outline
  • The boss level printout has a different yellow color from the others
  • The totems and doors have been moved so that they cover each other less
