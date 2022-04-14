Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.11

New option:
- Choose whether or not you would like to have unusable abilities moved to the bottom of the ability list during battle.
Bug fixes:
- When removing all of a member's equipped passives, associated equipment will now be properly unequipped.
- Fixed visual bug where chunks of the world were sometimes not being rendered.
- If something costs at least one gold, then it will no longer cost any copper (prevents mixing up the cost with the Quantity column while shopping).
- Inflicting Frostbite status will no longer incorrectly result in an instant kill.
- Re-Raise will no longer cause monsters to attack themselves.
- Re-Raise will no longer be used on a dead ally.
- Choosing Skip Turn will now properly trigger Re-Raise.
- Fixed formula display of certain low damage/healing abilities (for example, Pah).
- Fixed bug where Anubis got stuck in Fire mode.
- Fixed various typos.
Changed files in this update