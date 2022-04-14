 Skip to content

Crystal Project update for 14 April 2022

Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.11

Build 8561492

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New option:
  • Choose whether or not you would like to have unusable abilities moved to the bottom of the ability list during battle.
Bug fixes:
  • When removing all of a member's equipped passives, associated equipment will now be properly unequipped.
  • Fixed visual bug where chunks of the world were sometimes not being rendered.
  • If something costs at least one gold, then it will no longer cost any copper (prevents mixing up the cost with the Quantity column while shopping).
  • Inflicting Frostbite status will no longer incorrectly result in an instant kill.
  • Re-Raise will no longer cause monsters to attack themselves.
  • Re-Raise will no longer be used on a dead ally.
  • Choosing Skip Turn will now properly trigger Re-Raise.
  • Fixed formula display of certain low damage/healing abilities (for example, Pah).
  • Fixed bug where Anubis got stuck in Fire mode.
  • Fixed various typos.

Changed files in this update

Crystal Project Windows Depot 1637731
Crystal Project Linux Depot 1637732
Crystal Project MacOS Depot 1637733
